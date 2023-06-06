Vows to review last-minute bills of the past administration

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member representing the Odo-Otin constituency, Adewale Egbedun, has emerged as the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The assembly also elected Akinyode Oyewusi (Ife North) as the deputy speaker of the 8th assembly.

The duo of the speaker and the deputy are first-time members while a returning member from Ede North, the constituency of Governor Ademola Adeleke, emerged as the majority leader.

Other principal officers that emerged are Adekunle Oladimeji (Irepodun/Orolu), the deputy majority leader, Olawale Akerele (Ilesa West), Chief Whip, and Afeez Ibrahim (Olaoluwa), Deputy Chief Whip.

The returning officers are Tajudeen Adeyemi (Ifelodun), Adewumi Adeyemi (Obokun), Olaide Ajibola (Olorunda), Kofoworola Adewumi (Ede North), and the only member of APC, Simeon Popoola (Boripe/Boluwaduro).

A member representing Irewole/Isokan constituency, Abiola Waheed, nominated the speaker on the floor of the house and Sanmi Areoye, representing the Atakumosa constituency seconded the nomination.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Adeleke solicited the support of the new assembly, saying “as critical stakeholders, you are coming in at a time your backup is most required.

“We hope to fast-track the realization of our five-point agenda. That goal is only achievable with a support assembly. The exercise of your power for the people and the public good is my solicitation,” Adeleke added.

In his inaugural address, the speaker, Egbedun, vowed that his leadership will collate and review all last-minute bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration.

“We have reports and records of many bills assented into laws which contain obnoxious provisions and clauses that may not be in the best interest of the state. I, therefore, direct the Clerk of the House to furnish my office with all bills passed and assented to between August to November 2022,” he ordered.