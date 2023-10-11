From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

First phase of the laying of new rail tracks covering 63 km from Port Harcourt to Aba in Abia State will be completed by the end of this year while the 2nd phase from Aba to Umuahia will be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

The Nigeria Railway corporation, Eastern District Manager, Modibbo Mohammed stated this while on a visit to Dr. Alex Otti, to brief the Governor about the on-going rehabilitation of the railway track from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Modibbo said the railway services when back on track, will create jobs to the youths as well as provide alternative means of transportation and commended the Governor for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the state within his short time in office.

He solicited the support of the Governor in tackling vandalization of the rail tracks stacked in some locations in the state and appealed for a patrol vehicle to assist them in security.

Governor Otti responding, said it was his wish that train services return to the Eastern tracks after a long spell.

Governor Otti noted that rail transportation used to be the most viable means of transportation in the country but suddenly disappeared in the last three decades.

He promised to support the corporation with all that they require to function in the state and requested them to update him with developments regarding the on-going rehabilitation of the rail line.

The Governor while pledging to address the request for security and further engage the people on the need to protect and safeguard railway installations in their localities, warned that any person caught engaging in vandalization would be made to face the law.