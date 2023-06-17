From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has promised to promote and project activities of women that will enhance their status in the country.

Mrs Tinubu, made this known at the unveiling and public presentation of a book titled “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”, written by the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Mrs Faruk Yahaya, and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya in Abuja.

Represented by Professor Nora Daduut, at the occasion, the First Lady who commended Mrs Yahaya for her resilience and wisdom, described the book as a giant step in chronicling events of army officers’ wives.

While noting that the book was another achievement from the women folk, Mrs Tinubu, said it had undoubtedly increased the need for the women to continue to document their journeys, experiences and accomplishments for the coming generations to read and learn from.

The First Lady said that the book which is well researched, came at a time when a lot of people had almost lost the interest in writing and paying attention to history.

According to her, “You have not just added to the body of knowledge in Nigeria, you have renewed our interest in writing and documentation.

She said “It is my own opinion that this will go a long way in enriching the lives of not only members of NAOWA, but lives of our young ones who will appreciate this piece of work as a good resource in shaping their decisions and choices that they make.

“I congratulate you, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya and your association.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to grow in strength, in wisdom and vision to the glory of our dear country.

“I want to assure you that my office would not relent in promoting endeavors that will project and enhance the status of women in Nigeria,”.

In his address, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who congratulated his wife for putting the book together and at the same time providing support for the home front, said the activities of NAOWA were at the main center of human capital development, especially for women, youth, Children and venerable person and group in the barracks and the larger society.

The army Chief while noting that the book was centered on NAOWA as an organisation gleaming from the past experiences with some practical aspect of leadership, said it was a simple read that sought to highlight experiences that were garnered by the writer as she rose to the various stages and levels of NOWA from unit to brigade to division level, and now leadership position as the president.

Gen Yahaya, who described the NAOWA leadership as a very challenging task, as it made-up of diverse mix of people with different backgrounds, competencies and experiences, commended his wife for the successful leadership of the association so far and also for putting her thoughts to paper, which could serve as a guide to many including upcoming members.

He said “I believe the book is an interesting read as it gives inside into the association the forecast of the association’s aims and objectives.

“ Furthermore, the principle of successful leadership, as well as many other lesson highlighted in the book, would help propel the minds of leaders towards optimal performance and achievements of leadership goals on the whole,” he said.

Earlier in her address, the NAOWA, president, Mrs Yahaya said she was motivated to write the book in appreciation of the efforts of the past leaders of the association to inspire the present members and lay an enduring foundation for the future leaders.

She said the desire to impart lives especially the youth was another motivating factor that propelled her to pen down her thoughts, even as she noted that reading is a must have skill for effective leadership.

According to her, “The desire to write this book started when I attended a workshop comprising of participants from all military officers wives associations and in the cause of the workshop we were asked during an icebreaker exercise to mention our heroes and role models.

“Surprisingly, all of us, including myself here, were calling names such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Margaret Thatcher, and the rest of them.

“None of us mentioned any of the founding mothers of our various associations.

“That incident opened my eyes to the fact that the many heroic achievements and legacies of our founding mothers are not appreciated by many of us and therefore they have remained on song heroines.

“Therefore, the book “Strengthening the NAOWA Narratives” is an attempt to recognise and celebrate NAOWA heroines who have made giant strides in the advancement of human capital and structural developments,” she said.

The Book Reviewer, Prof. Asabe Usman of Uthman Danfodio University Sokoto, described the book as a master piece and must read for all.

Usman said the book was written in simple language in spite of the author’s literary prowess with a view to communicate understanding to the readers.

She said the book was also borne put of the selfless nature of the author, adding that it was her desire to leave a legacy as a guide for her successor.