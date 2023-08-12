From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Rebecca Kabu, one of the 277 Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

According to a statement from her media aide, Bukola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu, who received Rebecca along with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, promised to ensure that Rebecca is well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

While assuring that the remaining girls in captivity are not forgotten, Mrs. Tinubu appreciated the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and other security agencies and those who were involved in Rebecca’s rescue.

“What has happened to her is much trauma; words are inadequate for me to describe it.

“Cases of amnesia should be treated; it is difficult to get by, but since you are still here, God has plans for you. I thank the office of the NSA and NIA for not relenting and everyone that is assisting in her rehabilitation.

The first lady said her NGO, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), is strongly working on how matured girls who are forced out of school can return to school for quality education.

Mrs. Tinubu promised that Rebecca would be one of the first recipients of her benevolence.

Responding, Rebecca, in her low voice, told the first lady that she could barely understand English Language, but the first lady condoled her, saying that she would overcome it.