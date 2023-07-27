From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her readiness to partner with the United Nations and its sister agencies to address various areas of concern including the role of women in public life, increased participation in the economy, ending gender-based violence, child labour and the scourge of our school children.

In an official statement released by her Media Aide, Bukola Kukoyi, the First Lady, stated this when the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Matthias Schmale, led a delegation on a courtesy visit at the State House Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu, who said she looks forward to working closely with the organization, said in response that her office is ready to accept the UN offer saying all they have stated are areas she remains passionate about and they are of importance to her.

She said her National Programme, Renewed Hope Initiative is also taking all issues listed into cognisance.

She advised women to stop looking down on themselves and improve themselves.

“I want more women in the decision-making positions like legislative arms because if laws are not changed, this would be the same game continuously.

“However, are the women ready to sacrifice? We are the ones that need to stand up to help ourselves.

“Education is very vital and I don’t believe that a woman cannot get all that she wants once she is educated but our focus on education is for all both boys and girls and even less privileged women.”

Earlier, Schmale promised on behalf of his organization to collaborate with the office of the First Lady knowing her antecedents, especially in the areas of Women and Children.

He said the UN is aware of President Bola Tinubu’s stance on improving the economic situation in the country and the UN is in support of this.

“One issue is the role of women in public life and we are very keen on it as you. We offer our support significantly in increasing the number of women in public life in Nigeria.

“Secondly, it is our understanding that the president has made the economy an important stone, again we know that women play a key role in the economy considering food and security as a national emergency.

“We are ready to explore what more we can do to support the government and your excellence in increasing the role of women in the economy and revitalizing the economy.”

Schmale further said that the UN would support the first lady in ensuring that issues like polio, out-of-school children, child labour and violence against women are brought to the minimum level.

“The third issue is violence against women and children. Former president Mohammadu Buhari had three years ago declared violence against women and children a national emergency, again we are offering support in the UN family in overcoming this emergency.

“Finally, there are issues around children, that we think are of particular importance, the issue of school children out of learning environment and the issue of over 15 million children under the age of 14 in child labour in Nigeria obviously needs attention.”