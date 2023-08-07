• Says she eagerly awaits their return

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has expressed her admiration for the Super Falcons’ outstanding performance during their match against the England team.

According to a statement from her Media Aide, Bukola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu expressed immense pride in the girls, who she commended for giving their all in the Round of 16 encounter of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Watching the match alongside the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the wife of Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio, the First Lady described the game as intense, emphasising that the Nigerian girls were no push over.

She emphasised that the only advantage the England side possessed was sheer luck, and she remains incredibly proud of the Super Falcons’ performance.

The First Lady said she eagerly awaits their return as true heroes.

The Super Falcons encountered a 4-2 defeat against their English opponents through a penalty shootout following regulation time and extra time at the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup Tournament