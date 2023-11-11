By Rita Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has bagged his first Grammy Awards nomination.

Davido and other Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide have all been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

While Grammy-winning star, Burna Boy bagged a total of four, Davido, in his first outing bagged three nominations.

Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide got one nomination each.

The Nigerian quintet were all nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category alongside South Africa’s Tyla.

Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano’, Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable’, and Tyla’s ‘Water’ were the nominees in the newly created category.

Burna Boy’s other nominations include; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage – Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ – Best Global Music Performance.

Davido’s other nominations are; ‘Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance.

An elated Davido took to X to celebrate his feat. He tweeted, “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! ”

The 66th Grammy will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.