From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has slammed a three-count charge of forgery and criminal breach of trust against two legal practitioners, First Bank of Nigeria and its Managing Director before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, sitting in the Apo division of the court, has fixed May 18 for their arraignment.

When the case came up, the prosecution counsel, Ndidi Ezinwa-Ukoha, informed the court about the absence of the defendants in court.

The defendants in charge No: CV/266/2023 and filed by Dr Christian Erhaboh, a deputy director from the Federal Ministry of Justice, are Barrister Muftua Ande, First Bank of Nigeria; Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria; Branch Manager of the Utako branch of the bank and Barrister Dibiaezue Chuks.

In count one, the defendants are charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy contrary to section 96 of the Penal Code law and punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants had sometimes in 2016, within the jurisdiction of the court conspired among themselves to forge a tripartite legal mortgage without the consent of the proprietor of Whiteplains British School, Mr Francis Chukwumah Nwufor with the intent to commit fraud and you thereby committed an offence.

In count two, the defendants who are charged with forgery contrary to section 363 of the Penal Code law and punishable under section 364 of the same law were alleged to have sometimes in 2016, within the jurisdiction of the court, forged tripartite legal mortgage without the consent of the proprietor of the Whiteplians British School, Mr Francis Chukwumah Nwufor and thereby commit an offence.

The prosecution alleged in count three that the defendants committed a criminal breach of trust contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code law and punishable under section 312 of the same law.

Meanwhile, in view of the absence of the defendants, the court adjourned the matter to May 18 for arraignment.