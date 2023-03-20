From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and President, Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), Mr Muhammad Nami, has tasked tax administrators to keep up with the dynamics occasioned by disruptive new technologies of the 21st century by arming themselves with the necessary skills, capacity and character for effective and efficient tax administration in the fourth industrial revolution age.

He gave the charge to the 2022 CATA Senior Leadership programme held at His Majesty’s Treasury Headquarters, London, United Kingdom at the weekend.

Mr Nami, in his remarks, highlighted that due to technological advancements in actualising human needs, fulfilling social interactions and conducting commercial activities, the way and manner of tax administration is constantly changing. He thus called for tax administrators to keep up with the times by improving their skills and competence in line with these changes.

“The global tax arena is continually changing,” he noted. “The growing reliance on technology for much of basic human needs, social interactions and business dealings means that the tax turf remains in a state of constant flux.

“The taxman is only able to match the depth and pace of the changes if equipped with relevant, adequate and up-to-date skills.”

The CATA President praised the Commonwealth association for its investments and contributions through its Senior Leadership Programme, which he noted has helped bridge the capacity gaps of tax officials in member countries.

“I am glad to note that CATA has, over the years, continued to organise the Senior Leadership Programme in order to meet the capacity development needs of tax officials in commonwealth countries. It has become a tradition for CATA to provide participants in this programme with top-notch tuition using case studies in a fun-filled environment.

“The 2022 edition did not depart from this tradition. The classes, according to reports, were very interactive all through the various sessions whether at home, in India or in the UK.

“Without doubt, the capacity of participants to lead themselves, to lead others, and to lead their functional units have been greatly enhanced.”