To bridge Nigeria’s huge housing deficit, a leading firm in property development, Darryl Homes, has unveiled flexible payment plans and financing options for buyers of new homes

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Darryl Homes Nigeria Limited, Mr. Yusuf Odumade, explained that the properties are a range of homes and commercial houses to be sold at affordable rates.

Odumade explained that enhanced marketing efforts, which included; online platforms and virtual property tours, have been put in place in synergy with financial institutions to explore partnerships that will facilitate mortgage financing for potential buyers.

“We have done some mortgage deals, and we will be willing to help more clients go through the process. We stay informed about government policies or incentives that may support the real estate sector during economic downturn.”

He listed the projects to include; Zahra Court (sold out); Pier (6) Luxury Terrace (sold out); Kik’s Luxury-Residence; The Bay’s Edge, The Maison, and the Paramount Luxury.

He noted that the cost of building materials have been escalating by the day, stressing that real estate developers are deploying various strategies to cope with the challenges, through cost-effective alternative construction materials without compromising quality and durability.

This, according to him, is made possible through the implementation of value engineering techniques to optimise the use of materials and reduce waste, establishment of partnerships with suppliers to negotiate favourable pricing or secure bulk purchases.

“There are business agreements between some developers and some suppliers. They allow the developers to take on credit and pay them upon sale of the property as well as facilitation through cost analysis and budgeting, identification of areas where cost savings can be achieved, which doesn’t necessarily mean cutting corners; just a cost-effective mechanism.

Adaptation of project designs to optimise material usage and minimisation of waste and diversification of sourcing options to explore different suppliers and markets for competitive pricing.”

On the state of the real estate industry in a depressed economy, he hinted that there was the need for the government to review the Land Use Act.

“There are several aspect of the Land Use Act that stakeholders believe require amendment. Some key areas for consideration include, streamlining the land acquisition process to make it more efficient and transparent; simplifying the process of obtaining and transferring land titles to encourage investment and reduce bureaucracy, and allowing for more flexibility in land use regulations to accommodate evolving needs and changing market dynamics.”

Others according to him are; ensure fair compensation for landowners in case of compulsory acquisition as well as improving dispute resolution mechanisms related to land matters to enhance investor confidence.

Odumade also expressed the belief that the involvement of a state Governor (in whose office rights to land matters are vested), like in a state like Lagos, is bogged down by the fact that documentation may vary depending on the specific laws and regulations of the state.

He stated that the governor or relevant government authority must be referenced in certain land transactions because the involvement helps ensure the legality and authenticity of the transfer of ownership and provides an official record of the transaction.

“It is important to consult local land laws and regulations to determine the specific requirements for land documentation in each jurisdiction.”