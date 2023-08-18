From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As a revolutionary step toward sustainability and environmentally friendly transportation, Possible EVS, Nigeria’s pioneering innovation and sustainable mobility company, is launching its first fast electric vehicle charging station in the country called Charging Hub.

The organization had announced the opening of EV Taxi, the nation’s first-ever electric car taxi service, in July.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Possible EVS, Mosope Olaosebikan, said in a statement on Thursday that a new electric vehicle charging station will act as a practical, quick-charging point for electric buses, taxis, and private vehicles, promoting sustainable mobility and encouraging the wide adoption of EVs in the nation.

According to Olaosebikan, with the country’s current energy crisis and rising fuel price, EVs will serve as the most sustainable, cost-effective solution to Nigerians’ mobility problems.

It is anticipated that the charging station, which will be introduced in Abuja first and offer free services to everyone for the following six months, would spread to other cities in the years to come.

The opening of this facility means that, for the first time in Nigeria, electric car owners have a publicly available fast-charging station where they can just drive in, plug their vehicles, and have it fully charged in just 20 to 30 minutes.

“The launch of our super-fast charging stations is an important milestone in our effort to decarbonize the transportation sector and encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.” The CEO noted.

“My team and I are very excited about this project. This is our first charging station, and we’ve decided to make it free for everyone for the next six months. There are many more to come. In fact, we plan to have 10,000 stations deployed in public places and highways across the country within the next five years, allowing EV owners to recharge their lithium-ion battery as they travel,” the Possible EVS CEO remarked.

“The station has four superchargers, each able to deliver up to 350 kW of power, enough to replenish your car with about 100 miles (160 km) of range, depending on the specific range capability of your EV. In addition, the station also has an EV charging truck that is available on demand, bringing power to you wherever you are.

“This is a milestone in our journey to 100% renewable energy in the transport sector. It will greatly boost the confidence of many Nigerians in owning an EV, knowing that they have a convenient, ultra-fast, publicly available charging station to support them and make their lives easier.

“The global EV market has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, from 120,000 cars sold in 2012 to about 6.6 million in 2021. By making EV charging convenient and available for public use, Possible EVS is paving the way for the eventual proliferation of EVs while also setting itself as a leader in the burgeoning green transport industry in Africa.

“Nigeria has a population growth forecast of 2.5% every year, the fastest among the world’s ten largest countries, and a rich variety of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, making the country one of the biggest and most favorable EV markets in Africa. With a deadline of 2060 to replace all ICE vehicles with full and hybrid electric cars, the country faces a huge challenge to provide the infrastructure needed to aid this transition.” the CEO added.