By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of the efforts to deepen the usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a cooking gas marketer, Second Coming Nigeria Limited, has introduced 20-kilogramme composite LPG cylinders into the domestic market to deepen gas utilisation in every household.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Basil Ogbuanu, at the launch in Lagos recently, said this would make it easier for families to enjoy the durability of usage than refilling frequently.

According to him, the cylinders are part of the company’s efforts to deepen the usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Nigeria.

“Unlike regular metal cylinders which are heavy and prone to explosion, the composite cylinders are safer and transparent, lightweight, rustproof, non-explosive and translucent.

With 20kg, it means refilling once in three months or twice in three months rather than four times monthly on the 12.5kg cylinders.

The 20kg cylinder is economical, safe, healthier and it saves households from going to refilling plant frequently,” he said.

According to him, the 20kg LPG cylinder goes for N75,000 due to an increase in foreign exchange and is also more competitive.

“We advise all households to patronise this new 20kg composite LPG cylinders to save time, energy and money,” he said.

The CEO acknowledged that the acceptability of the new 20kg composite cylinders is huge and the company recorded massive patronage from customers.

Ogbuanu, however, urged the Federal Government to reduce import duty on cylinders, LPG equipment and accessories.

He said the amount of money paid on import duty was responsible for the increase in the cost of the cylinder, which ought not to be more than N55,000 in the market.

“The cost of import duties and clearing costs are very high. Government should urgently look into the reduction of import duties and clearing, to deepen gas utilisation in Nigeria.

We are talking about deepening LPG usage in all households but the gas cylinder is the entry point of usage.

The cost of the cylinder, regulator and other accessories should be considered and reduced,” he added.