The Instinct Resources Service Limited (IRS) has trained 11 personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on the expertise required to operate a Spectrometric Oil Analysis Laboratory newly established by NAF.

The IRS conducted the training at the 131 Engineering Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, Benue State.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of IRS, Ayuba Fagbemi, made available to Daily Sun in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the personnel were trained for five days and equipped with the requisite expertise to handle the oil analysis equipment.

He commended the NAF for establishing the analysis laboratory, saying it would enable the force to ensure timely detection of equipment defects.

Fagbemi said: “As we all know, oil analysis is a critical part of air force maintenance. Establishing a spectrometric oil analysis programme laboratory will enable the Nigerian Air Force to carry out in-house oil analysis, which is not only cost-effective but also ensures timely detection of equipment defects thereby improving operational readiness and safety.”

He emphasised the training was designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge required to establish and operate a spectrometric oil analysis laboratory programme effectively.

Fagbemi said the session covered topics such as the key analysis parameters of the spectrometric oil analysis programme, procedures and techniques, samples collection and sample preparation among others.

He said a team of experienced technicians were assembled to conduct the installation and learning session saying they guided the personnel on the process of operating the programme laboratory.

Insisting that the programme would contribute to the growth of the country’s aviation sector, Fagbemi commended the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who was represented at the event by the Commander, 131 Engineering Group, Air. Com. G. Sule, for finding his firm worthy to conduct such important training.