By Brown Chimezie

Africa’s leading management consultant, Phillips Consulting, in collaboration with HR Directors Network, has tasked government and private sectors to rethink their talent management strategies to curb current brain drain buffeting the nation.

The firm stated this during the HRDN Quarterly Meetup in Lagos. The event was focussed on Reimagining Talent Experience and Retention, and featured informative talks by top executives and innovative solutions to tackle Nigeria’s competitive struggle for talent.

Rob Taiwo, the Managing Director of pcl., said during his closing remarks that “Talent goes where talent wants and employees have the freedom to choose where they want to work with.”

“In an employee market, companies must offer attractive value propositions that meet the needs of their employees, such as improved compensation, remote work options, and psychologically safe work environments. If companies fail to prioritise employee well-being and job satisfaction, they risk losing top talent to organisations that do.”

pcl. also published a detailed report titled Talent Management, A New World Order: Shifting Paradigms in keeping with the event’s topic.

A result of comprehensive research and data analysis carried out by pcl. using data inputs from their partners, Cambridge University (UK), and YouGov, this paper focuses on the brain drain. The purpose of the report is to give enterprises the resources needed to rethink talent management and improve outcomes for stakeholders and employees.

This in-depth analysis explores the underlying reasons behind the flight of talented workers from Nigeria and its detrimental effects on both the public and commercial sectors. The research also makes sensible recommendations and solutions to address this urgent issue.

Olawanle Morenikeji, Partner for People Transformation pcl. expanded on the theme. He stated, “New actions in managing talents must speak to dynamism, the promotion of belongingness, inclusion, empathy, guts, constant and consistent communication and motivations. Any conceptualization that falls short of actions on the above is destined for failure in the new world of work.”

In his remarks, Paul Ayim, Partner for Digital Learning, pcl. stated that “Creating an environment where your employees can learn, understand purpose, collaborate, and are empowered leads to a positive experience and high engagement. Digital Learning has over the years served as a platform for democratizing the knowledge required to turbocharge performance and embed consistent culture, and organisations that reimagine and refocus their talent experience in this way will outcompete peers in their industry