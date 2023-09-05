From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Possible EVS, which is unveiling Africa’s first multi-brand Electric Vehicle Experience Center (EVEC), has sought the Federal Government’s support to boost the supply of electric vehicles in Nigeria to one million in the next five years.

The company says it would be showcasing leading electric vehicle brands like Tesla, BMW, amongst others at the experience center.

The center is expected to serve as a platform for Nigerians to discover the advantages of electric mobility, and play an essential role in helping the country achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.

According to the firm, it will also give visitors the unique oppourtunity to explore, learn and test-drive the newest models from renowned brands, gaining firsthand experience of the exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

Additionally, the center is intended to serve as a platform for government agencies, development partners, relevant stakeholders and investors in the automotive sector to come together and engage in meaningful conversations to drive policies that will facilitate the widespread adoption of EVs in the country.

Founder of the Discovery Museum and Possible EVS, Mosope Olaosebikan, in a statement noted that they had seen a tremendous increase in electric vehicle adoption globally and thought it was the right time for Nigeria.

He said, “With adequate support from the government and stakeholders, we expect Nigeria’s electric vehicle numbers to rise to one million by 2028.

“The introduction of electric vehicles will surely raise numerous questions in the minds of Nigerians. EVEC is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap and providing comprehensive education. The EVEC team will be available to answer questions, guide visitors through the intricacies of electric vehicle ownership, and demonstrate how the technology works.

“Whether it’s showing visitors how EVs are charged, debunking common misconceptions and anxiety about range, or discussing the economic and environmental benefits, EVEC will be the ultimate site for Nigerians seeking clarity and reliable information. We hope to make EVEC an answer to everyone who has doubts as to whether electric cars are possible in an energy-poor country like Nigeria.”

For visitors interested in electric vehicles, EVEC will be the place to compare the driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for them. When they’ve decided, they’ll be passed on to the right retailers. This initiative aligns well with the Federal Government’s National Automotive Design and Development (NADD) plan to make 30 per cent of its cars electric by 2025.

The experience center EVEC is a division of Possible EVS, the Nigerian automotive startup leading the nation in its journey to sustainable transport. The EV center, open every day, is set to become the go-to destination for EV enthusiasts, early adopters, and inquisitive minds in Nigeria, offering test drives to visitors from its fleet of electric cars. The center will serve as a platform for Nigerians to discover the advantages of electric mobility, and it will play an essential role in helping the country achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.