By Chinyere Anyanwu

Isidore Agritech Limited has announced the launch of Jinja Marketplace and Jinja Agent Apps, designed to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria.

By leveraging advanced technology, Jinja provides seamless platforms that connect buyers and sellers of agro commodities, extension services and financing.

The Jinja Agent and Marketplace apps offer convenient and efficient solutions for the agriculture industry in Nigeria. With the Jinja Agent app, farmers and aggregators can effortlessly connect with the market to sell their commodities, access extension services, purchase input, seeds and obtain insurance coverage.

Additionally, the Jinja Marketplace app provides agro-businesses with a user-friendly platform to compare and purchase high-quality agro commodities from multiple sellers in Nigeria. This app saves time and money for buyers by providing competitive prices, secure payment options, real-time notifications and buyer/seller ratings to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Speaking on the launch, Vice President, Pamela Adie, Business Development at Isidore Agritech Limited noted that Jinja is enabling access to a grid value chain more conveniently. She said, “Jinja is more than just a digital marketplace. One of our goals is to reduce wastage by making sure that farmers and aggregators have access to a wider pool of buyers in an instant, and that agro businesses can see, compare prices and buy high-quality commodities in bulk without having to go to the farms or markets.

“Beyond that, we want to improve the quality of life of our farmers and aggregators, so they can buy insurance, get access to financing and earn a share of our profits on every single transaction. Jinja empowers farmers, aggregators and businesses with the tools and support they require to grow their businesses faster.”

Speaking on the Jinja platform, Valentine Eke, product manager at Isidore, elaborated that Jinja features a user-friendly interface that allows farmers, aggregators and businesses to easily navigate and meet their agric needs.