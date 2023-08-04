From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lumière Group International (LGI), a Pan-African Investment Company, has promised to provide Nigerians with realistic solution to its housing, energy, oil & gas, challenges, and also provide opportunities for other investments that would create wealth for the people, thus improving on their standards of living.

Chairman of the Company, Charles Douglas Opoku Fordjour, told journalists at a press conference, in Abuja, that the Company has, over the years, studied carefully the peculiar challenges responsible for slow development of African, particularly West Africa, and had consistently carried out research on solutions to the identified problems.

He said the Company will leverage on huge human capital and natural resources that are in abundance in Nigeria and Africa to provide solutions to several issues identified to had slowed down the development of Africa, particularly in areas of housing, energy, power, finances and other investments.

He said: “Africa is rich in human and material resources, and Nigeria is leading in this regard. The day Nigeria will get it right, Africa will take its right place in the comity of nations. African, particularly Nigerians are making great impact in several sectors of economy across the world. So, it’s a paradox for its people to be immersed in poverty and underdevelopment.

“Lumiere has, over the years, held professional commodity trading, finance and investment group of companies registered and operated in association with Joint Venture (JV) Partners in West Africa, East Africa, Central Africa, Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s an experienced and skilled financial trading company, as well as global buyers

and suppliers of all types of commodities, notably, agricultural, fuel and petroleum refined products, with over 20 years of combined experience.”

He said the company is proposing huge financial investment in variety of areas, notably, petroleum crude oil & refined fuel products, gold, rice, sugar and cashew, promising that they would operate with high sense of ethical conduct, transparency and fair dealings with all clients who would derive benefits from the company’s diverse portfolio and multifaceted strengths delivered by a team of professional and highly dedicated staff.

He was optimistic that the arrival of the company into Nigeria’s market will herald unprecedented opportunities for Nigerians, investors, and the government, thus soliciting support of all persons to ensure the success of the company.

He added: “For instance, we have procured cashew processing machine ready to empower local farmers who deal on cashew nuts. Also, we have made concrete plans for cassava growers in Nigeria. In housing sector, we have developed flexible plans that would enable low income Nigerians get a good and befitting accommodations.”