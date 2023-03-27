Nigerian payment and financial services company, OPay, has appreciate its customers, merchants, and partners for their strong patronage, especially over the last three months.

President and CEO, Opay-Nigeria, Mr Olu Akanmu, who expressed gratitude to all customers for their continued patronage, assured that the company will remain steadfast in providing reliable, fast and satisfactory services.

He said: “We express our appreciation to our over 30 million registered app users, 500,000 agents, and 100,000 merchants who use OPay daily to make transactions and ultimately spread OPay’s mission of shared prosperity to all. OPay customers should continue to enjoy reliable, fast, and safe transactions anywhere and anytime through OPay platforms.”

Emphasising the importance of customer satisfaction, the OPay CEO said it was the company’s mantra to ensure that all staff members are fully conscious of rendering quality service.

“We are committed to providing inclusive financial services to all Nigerians to ensure no one is left behind no matter their social situation or geographic location. We understand the power of customer satisfaction which comes after excellent service delivery as it increases our clientele, promotes our brand name and expands our reach accross the nation. This is our little way of expressing our unreserved gratitude and at the same time, assuring all our esteemed customers, partners and merchants that quality service remains our priority.

“OPay Digital Services Limited is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and all deposits are insured by the National Deposits Insurance Corporation (NDIC). OPay is committed to providing relevant and impactful financial services that deepen financial inclusion and shared prosperity in Nigeria,” Akanmu stated.