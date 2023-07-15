From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betty Edu, yesterday, came under severe criticism from some elected officers and zonal women leaders over her visit to President Bola Tinubu.

The women accused Edu of high-handedness, adding that her visit to President Tinubu was a mis-representation, as most of the women she took along were not elected officials of the party.

Their grievances were contained in a letter addressed to the President and signed by Omorede Osifo, APC Deputy National Treasurer; Olubunmi Oriniowo, APC National Ex-Officio South-West; Oluwatoyin Opawoye, APC National Ex-Officio North-Central, Princess Zahra Mustapha Audu, APC Zonal Women leader North Central; Mrs Yetunde Shakirat Adesanya, APC Zonal Women leader South-West; Mimi Uchenna Diyiokeh, APC Zonal Women leader South-East; Zainab A. Alman, APC Zonal Women leader North East, Cynthia Princewill; APC Zonal Women leader South-South, and Hadiza Ahmad Shagari, APC Zonal Women leader North-West.

To this end, they passed a vote of no confidence on the former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State.

The letter read in part: “Without deviating from the essence of this subject, it is very pertinent we express our total displeasure and concern over the misrepresentation and self-aggrandizement of the National Woman leader, Dr. Beta Edu visit to the Presidential Villa on the 13th of

July,2023.

“We wish to state categorically and in strong terms that her visit to

the Presidential Villa was a mis-representation as she in no way

represent the elected National Women Officials and Zonal Women Leaders of the party as against the news making the rounds.

“We were totally un-aware of her Presidential visit and no due information nor notification were given to us the Women she claimed to represent during her visit.

“It is disheartening that Dr. Beta Edu could label her visit to Mr. President to be the representation of National Stakeholders and Zonal Women leaders even without them knowing and not in

attendance during the visit.

“It is worrisome that at this infancy stage of the administration of President Bola Tinubu which needs all hands to be on deck that the women leadership of the party is already experiencing division and seclusion in representation which has been the pattern of the National

Woman Leader Beta Edu since her emergence

“It is in strong terms that we reject her leadership because she has failed in managing the affairs of the women in the party.

“Throughout the electioneering, Dr. Betta Edu worked in isolation without a synergy with her colleagues’ National Women officials of the party and the Zonal Women leaders.

“We individually devised means and strategies to galvanize and mobilize

support for the party in our various states and travelled to almost all States campaigning with Mr President with our personal funds and resources because we are highly committed to the Renewed hope project and which we are glad to be part of the success story of

today.

“We want Mr President to know that most women paraded by Dr Betta Edu were mostly fake.

“Authentic and democratically elected national officers who are even National Executive Council Members, all Zonal women leaders, the three women senators and fifteen female House of Representatives member and a host of others relevant women leaders and stakeholders were replaced by fake women in the visit to the President.

“We hereby reject the leadership of Dr Betta Edu and unanimously pass a vote of no confidence on her and whatever she represents.

“We appeal to Mr President to use his good office to grant audience to the Elected National Female Executives and Zonal Women Leaders of our great party for all-inclusiveness.”