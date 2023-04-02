By Christopher Oji

It is a season of fire outbreak in Lagos as another fire incident has occurred Sunday morning, razing a company. Property worth billions were completely destroyed by the inferno.

The Sunday fire outbreak was at Flux Logisxis, a drinks company that import drinks and other chemical on First Gate , Aba Akran, Ikeja ,Lagos.

The fire which was said to have started from a warehouse consumed the whole company which warehouse imported drinks and few foreign material.

A witness,said the the fire started at about 8:30am while people were in the Church worshipping.

According Spokesman, Southwest Zone of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye,”the Berger Paints Fire Service worked assiduously to prevent the fire from spreading to SKG Pharmaceutical Company.

The Berger Paints mobilised its’ resources from about 500 metres to carryout the intervention.

The SKG Pharmaceutical Company Fire Hydrants in their premises which could have assisted greatly, but guards on duty could not access or operate the hydrant.

“NEMA is hereby,urging all Nigerians to be cautious of the delicate season that can lead to immense losses as a result of negligence or unsafe practices.

“The transiting season of dry season to wet season has always been very critical and dangerous in all years due to negligence or unsafe practises”.

Farinloye added that the warehouse was importing alcoholic drinks outside and that it was under lock and key, but no one could identify the cause.

According to him , the heat could have generated to the level that the bottles blow up.

As at the time of filling this report, Director of State Fire Service, Mrs Adeseye Margaret Abimbola, and about seven fire fighting appliances, Two LASEMA LRU Appliances ,and Berger Paints Fire intervention have succeeded to bringing the fire under control while dampening of the scene was ongoing.

Also on the ground were pilicemen , other emergency responders and Permanent Secretary of LASEMA is also on ground.

Last week ,there was fire incident at Olowu Automobile Market in the same Ikeja. In less than two weeks, there were fire incidents at Akere and Balogun Markets respectively.