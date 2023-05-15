From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Multimillion naira goods were destroyed by fire, yesterday, at the Agbeni Market, Ibadan, North West Local Government, Oyo State.

The market, which is a wholesale depot for all manners of beverages and drugs, is surrounded by Ogunpa, Old Gbagi, Ita Merin Feleye and so on.

One of the affected traders, Funmilayo Faruoq, said: “I received a distress call that the market was on fire at 3:45am, on Sunday. I found the means to get to the market and when I got there, the fire was still burning. But I met firefighters in the market trying to quench the fire. One of the trucks of the fire service that was drafted to the place developed a mechanical fault and could not function as expected. Others were later drafted to the scene.

“Our losses run into millions of naira. We deal in chemicals used for farming and soap making. We are calling on the state government and other spirited people to come to our aid.”

Mrs. Taiwo Emmanuel, who is also a trader in the market, said: “I received a distress call that the market was on fire. I was in faraway Kisi (the headquarters of Irepo Local Government of the state). I was told my shop was on fire.

“I hurriedly mobilised people, who were on grounds, but to no avail, as all the goods running into millions of naira have turned to ashes.”

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyemi, when contacted said: “The agency received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security, saying that Agbeni Market is on fire. The personnel of the agency quickly deployed to the place and on getting there, the affected shops were met well alight.

“Prompt action was taken and the fire was completely extinguished. Five out of multiple rows of shops were severely damaged by fire. No lives were lost. But goods were lost. The agency successfully saved property worth billions of naira and prevented the whole market from being destroyed by fire. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria that allowed us to use their water supply. Everything is under control.”