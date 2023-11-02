…….we couldn’t take anything -victim

From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Fire outbreak has destroyed a multi-million naira residence of Kebbi state correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria,NAN, Mohammed Lawal in zaria.

It was gathered that the Fire incidence started at about 2 pm on Wednesday and lasted for about an hour.

The Fire destroyed properties in the compound which is located behind kofar Gayan Low-cost houses in zaria City,Kaduna State.

While speaking on the incident,the victim, Muhammad Lawal said that he was about taking his birth after coming back from mosque when they discovered traces of smoke in one of the rooms in the three bedroom bungalow.

He said they made efforts to quench the fire but their efforts were not successful which they resorted to call the fire service at kofar Doka in zaria.

According to him, the fire service officer said they had no fuel to respond to their call,and asked him to give the phone number of Federal Fire service at sabon Gari but the officer didn’t obliged.

Mohammed Lawal said they didn’t remove anything from the house, everything was destroyed except the clothes they are wearing.

He said they are suspecting electric power fluctuations to be the cause of the fire outbreak.

