Pandemonium broke out this morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos following a fire outbreak in a portion of the airport.

The fire it was learnt started on Tuesday night.

According to information received, the inferno allegedly broke out due to a malfunctioning cable on the Tarmac.

It has been reported that a section of FAAN’s administrative office was destroyed by fire last night.

While the Lagos State Fire Department was on site to supplement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), all passengers and employees were requested to leave the facility.