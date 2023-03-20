By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Fire Service has successfully averted a major fire outbreak at the Ikeja Airport Hotel, Lagos.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Adeseye Margaret, in a statement issued after dousing the inferno, said the fire outbreak occurred at 12:50 hours on Monday.

She said the fire which involved a bungalow building of 11 rooms was met raging and stopped from causing further damage beyond the affected six rooms while saving adjoining structures and the veteran hotel.

The LSFRS boss confirmed that there was no record of casualty in the unfortunate incident.

Margaret stated that the cause of the fire was yet to be established but an investigation is ongoing to determine its cause.