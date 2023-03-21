By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Fire Service, yesterday, successfully averted a major fire outbreak at the Ikeja Airport Hotel, Lagos.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Adeseye Margaret, who made the disclosure in a statement issued after dousing the inferno, said the fire outbreak occurred at 12:50 hours, yesterday.

She said the fire, which was already raging in a bungalow building of 11 rooms, was stopped from causing further damage beyond the affected six rooms while saving adjoining structures and the high profile hotel.

The LSFRS boss confirmed that there was no record of casualty in the unfortunate incident.

Margaret, however, stated that the cause of the fire incident was yet to be established, but investigation was ongoing to ascertain its cause.