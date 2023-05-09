From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 23 lives were lost to fire accidents in Kano State in the month of April 2023, the State Fire Service has announced.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, on Tuesday , Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi disclosed further that they saved 64 victims from non- fire related disasters in the month

The statement explained that property worth N29,090,000 were destroyed by fire last month, while stating that N73,195,000 property in the state were saved by their men.

According to the statement, they received a total of 83 fire calls, 45 rescue calls and nine false alarms during the month.

“We wish to use this opportunity to advise the general public to handle fire with care to avoid fire related accidents” the statement held while urging motorists to abide by established traffic regulations to avoid road accidents.