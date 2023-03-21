From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A fire outbreak has caused significant damage to a section of Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State. The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, destroying a building that housed a police post, fire service station, market security office, and warehouses for fabric goods.

While no casualties were reported, the fire caused extensive damage, with goods worth hundreds of millions of naira destroyed.

According to reports, the fire started around 4:15 am, with the security guard in the market sounding the alarm and contacting the fire service. However, the fire service station in the market was not functional, and they had to contact Asaba and other firefighters who eventually arrived and stopped the fire from spreading.

The Chairman of the market, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, rushed to the scene following a distress call and confirmed that the fire had caused significant damage. He also acknowledged the efforts of fire officials from Awka, Asaba, Delta State, and good Samaritans who assisted in fighting the fire and preventing it from spreading to the entire market.