By Christopher Oji

Goods and property worth millions of Naira were at the early hours of today destroyed as fire gutted Alaba International Market, Ojo ,Lagos.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but a source told Saturday Sun that the damage was colosal as the fire started very early in the morning,when no one was in the market , except security guards.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye who confirmed the incident, said efforts were underway to put out the inferno.

Mrs Adeseye, who revealed that fire crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu, and Ajegunle, were reportedly being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty said they are presently on standby.

She said the agency is collaborating with Security agents to address the incident.

Details later!