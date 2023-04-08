Says my entire family is now homeless

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mr Vitalis Chinenye Anyanwu, an Owerri-based legal practitioner has sent a passionate appeal to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to come to his rescue saying his entire family have been rendered homeless following a fire disaster that gutted his home on April 5.

He also appealed to members of the Nigeria Bar Association (Obowo) and a Member Representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Hon Chike Okafor to assist him in the speedy reconstruction of his burnt-out home.

Anyanwu, an indigene of Umoeke Autonomous Community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, who spoke to Sunday Sun amid sobs said that he and his entire family members are now homeless following the fire disaster which completely razed his home at No. 10 Emeka Ibe Drive, Amakohia Layout, Owerri, April 5, 2023, disclosed that he lost property worth over N15 million in the inferno.

Recounting his ordeal in tears, the distraught lawyer said: “I was in my office at No. 7 Oyima Street, Owerri and when I got a distress call from one of my neighbours Chief Morris, that my house was on fire. I went to the Federal Fire Service Station and reported the matter. I also went to the State Fire Service Office at Okigwe Road and reported the matter.

.”On reaching here I saw people from my neighbourhood, as they came for rescue. With their help, my eight years son, my mother Ezinne Mather Anyanwu, 98 years old, and my father-in-law, who is sick, 89 years old, were rescued.”

He further disclosed that ” The fire outbreak emanated from a weak cable in one of the rooms of the flat. The cable began smoking and sparked off the fire. Before you knew it, the fire had gone wild and gutted all my clothes, even my wife’s documents; my marriage gifts; my lawyer’s wigs and gowns, along with suits; except my documents that were in another room, every other thing got burnt. The value of my destroyed properties should be more than N15 million.”

Continuing, “Now I am completely confused and weak. I, therefore, call on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to my help because I have lost a lot. I am also calling on our amiable and kind-hearted Governor His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, to help me in this situation. I equally call on the amiable wife of Imo State Governor Her Excellency Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodinma, to help me in this messy time of need. I am confused. I have no roof to put my head with my entire family, as the fire gutted the entire roof of my flat. All I have, all my sufferings for many years just got burnt.”

“This rainy season, I don’t know where to take my aged mother and children, as the roof of my flat got entirely burnt,” he finally lamented.