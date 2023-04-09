From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An Owerri-based legal practitioner, Mr Vitalis Chinenye Anyanwu, has sent an appeal to Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma to come to his rescue saying his entire family has been rendered homeless following a fire disaster that gutted his house on April 5, 2023.

He also appealed to members of the Nigerian Bar Association (Obowo) and the Member representing Okigwe South federal constituency, Hon Chike Okafor, to assist him reconstruct his burnt house.

Anyanwu, an indigene of Umoeke Autonomous Community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, who spoke to Sunday Sun amid sobs said that he and his entire family members were now homeless following the fire disaster which completely razed his home at No 10, Emeka Ibe Drive, Amakohia Layout, Owerri. He disclosed that he lost over N15 million to the inferno.

Recounting his ordeal, the distraught lawyer said said: “I was in my office at No. 7 Oyima Street, Owerri when I got a distress call from one of my neighbours that my house was on fire. I rushed to the Federal Fire Service Station and reported the matter. I also went to the State Fire Service Office on Okigwe Road and reported the matter.

“On reaching there, I saw people from my neighbourhood; they came for rescue. With their help, my eight-year son, my mother Ezinne Mather Anyanwu, 98, my father in-law, 89, who is sick were rescued.

“Now I am calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to my help because I have lost a lot. I am also calling on our governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to help me out.”