• Polls 430, 861 votes to defeat APC candidate, who garnered 396,788 votes

• IGP removes police commissioner • INEC asks IGP to investigate, prosecute REC

By Chinelo Obogo, Billy Graham Abel, Yola, Molly Kilete, Ndubuisi Orji and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The tension, anxiety and drama that trailed the Adamawa State governorship election for nearly a month was brought to an end, yesterday, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Melee, said Fintiri, incumbent governor, polled 430,861 votes to defeat his closest rival, Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 398,788 votes.

The Adamawa gubernatorial election, which initially held alongside others on March 18 had been declared inconclusive by INEC following disputes in some polling units. The electoral umpire ordered a re-run which held last Saturday.

However, on Sunday collation of votes from the re-run poll was stopped after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, declared Binani, candidate of the APC winner against laid down rules and processes.

The REC who appeared at about 9.am, in company of some security officials and without records of collated data of votes, said Binani had won the contest even when the resumption of results’ collation scheduled for 11am had yet to start.

INEC was, however, quick to condemn that action even as it ordered Yunusa-Ari to vacate the position immediatelyand the State Administrative Secretary to take over the affairs of the commission in the state.

The electoral body, yesterday, said it would write the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) for immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the REC.

In a statement issued on its verified Tweeter handle after its meeting in Abuja, it said: “At its meeting today, April 18, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the REC for Adamawa State, Yunusa-Ari. Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.”

But, yesterday, the keenly contested and controversial poll was also to consume another key official as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba ordered the removal of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, with immediate effect.

Barde’s removal was not unconnected with the role of the police in the controversy surrounding the REC’s announcement of the APC candidate as winner of the poll.

To ensure sanity in the process, the IGP ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, Etim Equa to move to Adamawa State to supervise the announcement of results of the supplementary and overall governorship poll results.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the IGP was committed to a free and fair electoral process.

“The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise election and provide necessary information and ensure that the process is a success.”

He further stated that the IGP was yet to receive any letter from INEC seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Adamawa REC.

•I contested against INEC, Abuja forces -Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, however, said he didn’t contest the re-election against Aisha Binani, candidate of APC, but against INEC and powerful forces from Abuja.

Speaking , after being declared winner of the poll, Fintiri alleged that many top officials of INEC were members of APC and were biased and that powerful forced in Abuja ganged up against him because they wanted a ‘scape goat’.

He said: “I didn’t contest against Aisha, APC or a woman, I contested against INEC and against powerful forces in Abuja who wanted a scape goat in the state. Many of the top officials of INEC are APC members and that was what I was up against. I believe everyone has learned their lessons, especially INEC. The police that was supposed to protect democracy was caught up in the saga. Time would tell if those involved will be prosecuted because what happened was very disgraceful. The gap in votes between me and my opponent is higher than that of Ogun and Kaduna, so i deserve to be congratulated.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum has congratulated Governor Fintiri on his victory.

The Forum, in a statement by its Director General, Cyril Maduabum, said it was a hard won victory for Fintiri, Adamawa State and the country’s democracy.

The opposition governors noted: “Indeed, Nigeria has just been rescued from descent into the abyss. We have just has dodged another bullet. We commend INEC for redeeming itself and hopes that this is a harbinger of things to come. It is in this regard that the Commission is requested to promptly re-visit all other elections where infractions have been identified. Where the matters have been taken to the Tribunal, INEC should assume a garb and toga of neutrality and inform the Tribunals of the actual events that transpired in the elections. It has been shown by today’s development that INEC can reverse itself where mistakes have been made.”

The PDP also insisted on the arrest and prosecution of Yunusa Ari, for declaring Binani, as winner of the gubernatorial contest. Its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, also charged the IGP, Baba Usman, to sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for allegedly providing cover for the declaration against the provisions of the extant act.

•Court refuses to hear Binani’s motion

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, refused to hear an ex-parte motion filed by the APC’s candidate in the Adamawa governorship election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, instead, ordered the APC candidate’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, to address the court on issue of jurisdiction before hearing the substantive motion.

Upon resumed hearing on the matter, Afeez Matomi, announced appearance for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the 3rd respondent in the suit, shortly after Sheriff mentioned his name.

Justice Ekwo then asked Matomi if he had been served.

In the said application before the court, Binani is seeking an order of court restraining INEC from invalidating her declaration as winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

However, Justice Inyang Ekwo said unless the status of the application is established as to whether the subject matter is a pre-election or post-election issue, his court will not have the jurisdiction to entertain it.