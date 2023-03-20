– As INEC Abruptly Withholds Results of Fufore LGA

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is in a commanding lead as INEC presents election results of 20 local governments in the just concluded governorship elections in Adamawa.

The 20 LGAs results presented so far at the collation center in Yola, suggests that the Adamawa state governor has clinch 13 of the 20 local governments collated with just one local government of Fufore yet to be declared.

The collation exercise later turned rowdy when the State Returning Officer, Prof. Mele Mohammed, halted proceedings saying the exercise will resume Monday.

Daily sun gathered that some irate youths went on a rampage violently attacking media and other citizens from the coming from the collation center.

The collation exercise was scheduled to resume at 12 noon Monday, 20th of March, 2023 but as at the time of filling this report neither the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Hudu or the the State Returning Officer, Mele Mohammed are yet to be seated as media and party agents await the continuation of the collation and declaration of results.

Below are details of the 20 LGAs as released by INEC:

ADAMAWA STATE LATEST UPDATE

1. Shelleng LGA

PDP- 14890

APC – 12685

@PDP won with 2205 votes

2. Guyuk LGA

PDP 18427

APC 14172

@PDP won with 4255 votes

3. Ganye LG.

APC 21,605

PDP 17,883

@APC won with 3722 votes

4. Girei LGA

PDP 17298

APC 16140

@PDP won with 1158 votes

5. Mubi south LGA

APC 18148

PDP 12868

@APC won with 5462 votes

6. Jada LGA

PDP 22883

APC 20899

@PDP won with 1,984 votes

7. Madagali LGA

PDP 27381

APC 9650

@PDP won with 17,731

8. Maiha LGA

APC – 13242

PDP -12792

@APC won with 450 votes

9. Demsa LGA

PDP 22,785

APC 11,755

@PDP won with 11,030 votes.

10. Mubi north

APC 32342

PDP 17436

@APC won with 14906 votes

11. Gombi LGA

PDP= 19866

APC= 19665

@PDP won with 201 votes.

12. Mayobelwa LGA governorship election results;

Binani: 23,571

Fintiri: 18,392

APC won with 5,179 votes

13. Hong LGA Gubernatorial Results

APC 18,639

PDP 31,443

Difference Of 12,804

14. Michika LGA Results

APC 15,795

PDP 30,560

Difference Of 14,765

15.Toungo LGA.

Governorship:

APC: 7,161

PDP: 7,884

Difference Of : 723

16. Lamurde LGA

APC 9376

PDP 19104

PDP won with 9728

17. SONG LGA

Difference 5,032 PDP wins

18. Numan

PDP 17,026

APC 10,626

PDP won with 6,400

19. YOLA NORTH

PDP 13,456

APC 42,321

Apc won with 28,865 margin

20. YOLA-SOUTH

PDP 24,613

APC 29,040

Apc won with 4,427 margin