– As INEC Abruptly Withholds Results of Fufore LGA
By Billy Graham Abel, Yola
The Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is in a commanding lead as INEC presents election results of 20 local governments in the just concluded governorship elections in Adamawa.
The 20 LGAs results presented so far at the collation center in Yola, suggests that the Adamawa state governor has clinch 13 of the 20 local governments collated with just one local government of Fufore yet to be declared.
The collation exercise later turned rowdy when the State Returning Officer, Prof. Mele Mohammed, halted proceedings saying the exercise will resume Monday.
Daily sun gathered that some irate youths went on a rampage violently attacking media and other citizens from the coming from the collation center.
The collation exercise was scheduled to resume at 12 noon Monday, 20th of March, 2023 but as at the time of filling this report neither the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Hudu or the the State Returning Officer, Mele Mohammed are yet to be seated as media and party agents await the continuation of the collation and declaration of results.
Below are details of the 20 LGAs as released by INEC:
ADAMAWA STATE LATEST UPDATE
1. Shelleng LGA
PDP- 14890
APC – 12685
@PDP won with 2205 votes
2. Guyuk LGA
PDP 18427
APC 14172
@PDP won with 4255 votes
3. Ganye LG.
APC 21,605
PDP 17,883
@APC won with 3722 votes
4. Girei LGA
PDP 17298
APC 16140
@PDP won with 1158 votes
5. Mubi south LGA
APC 18148
PDP 12868
@APC won with 5462 votes
6. Jada LGA
PDP 22883
APC 20899
@PDP won with 1,984 votes
7. Madagali LGA
PDP 27381
APC 9650
@PDP won with 17,731
8. Maiha LGA
APC – 13242
PDP -12792
@APC won with 450 votes
9. Demsa LGA
PDP 22,785
APC 11,755
@PDP won with 11,030 votes.
10. Mubi north
APC 32342
PDP 17436
@APC won with 14906 votes
11. Gombi LGA
PDP= 19866
APC= 19665
@PDP won with 201 votes.
12. Mayobelwa LGA governorship election results;
Binani: 23,571
Fintiri: 18,392
APC won with 5,179 votes
13. Hong LGA Gubernatorial Results
APC 18,639
PDP 31,443
Difference Of 12,804
14. Michika LGA Results
APC 15,795
PDP 30,560
Difference Of 14,765
15.Toungo LGA.
Governorship:
APC: 7,161
PDP: 7,884
Difference Of : 723
16. Lamurde LGA
APC 9376
PDP 19104
PDP won with 9728
17. SONG LGA
Difference 5,032 PDP wins
18. Numan
PDP 17,026
APC 10,626
PDP won with 6,400
19. YOLA NORTH
PDP 13,456
APC 42,321
Apc won with 28,865 margin
20. YOLA-SOUTH
PDP 24,613
APC 29,040
Apc won with 4,427 margin