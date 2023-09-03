By Enyeribe Ejiogu

Warri Kingdom in Delta State and Tampere City of Finland has entered into partnership to promote and develop some key components of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN).

The signing by the Kingdom is in line with the Delta State and the Federal Government initiatives to encourage privately driven efforts towards achieving the SDGs.

The partnership was formalised in Tampere, Finland, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR and His Excellency, Ilkka Sasi, Deputy Mayor, City of Tampere.

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, signed the MOU on behalf of Ogiame Atuwatse III for the kingdom. This will see the two partners strengthening exchange and cooperation in the area of education.

In the agreement, they also aim to promote opportunities in the area of digital transformation, common prosperity and regional development as well as strengthened relationships between them.

The MOU reads in part: “Parties aim to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, especially, but not limited in the educational sector in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and RDI -activities.

“To jointly promote friendly exchanges between parties on equality and mutual benefits. Both sides encourage different public and private sector stakeholders from each region to connect, promoting opportunities in digital transformation, common prosperity, and regional development that are in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal principles.”

As indicated in the MOU, each party shall bear its own cost of funding towards the actualization of the purpose of the MOU, unless the use of alternative financial mechanisms for specific purposes is otherwise agreed upon.

It was further agreed that they will collaborate to the extent permitted by the applicable laws, and to the extent possible on such matters as may be agreed by both from time to time.

The MoU is valid for three years and it is subject to renewal as part of the outcome of His Royal Majesty’s visit to Finland in July 2023.