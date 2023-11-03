By Vincent Akinbami

Enyimba International of Aba coach, Finidi George, has promised to improve the team’s attack to be more lethal in front of goals.

Speaking in Kaduna, the former Nigeria international assures Enyimba fans that they will keep building on the positive result in Kaduna. Finidi George told journalists after the match that his team will improve its scoring ability.

“We have been on a losing streak, the one point here is a positive one for us,we will keep building and also improve on our scoring ability.

On the reason why clubs sign so many new players every year, he said every team wants to improve on its previous season’s performance so they need to get better legs.

“Every team wants to win, so they need to bring in new players to buffer the team” on the effect on the players with contracts of the players who were sacked. He said, the club and players always find a way around it.