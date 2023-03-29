From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Renowned financial expert Fidelis Tilije has emerged as a guest lecturer for this year’s edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture, holding in Asaba, Delta State on April 12.

This year’s lecture is the fourth in the series, as it was instituted in 2019 to honour the memory of the late Stella-Maris Chukwufunimnenya Egugbo.

Tilije who is the current Commissioner of Finance in Delta State would be speaking on the topic: “Provision of Infrastructure As Catalyst For Growth Of Democratic Governments.”

The guest lecturer had his Bachelor of Science Degree and Masters in Banking and Finance. After a stint with Exchange Commission, he became the Deputy Managing Director/Head, Energy Group, Standard Trust Bank Limited from 1997 to 1999.

He also held various management positions at First City Merchant Bank Limited, Merchant Bank of Africa, Nigeria Limited, and Fortune International Bank.

Tilije moved from the banking industry to the Oil and Gas Servicing sector and established Zeep Engineering and Energy Services Limited where he served as its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer until June 2015.

A philanthropist, Tilije is a member Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria; member, Chartered Institute of Nigerian Stockbrokers; and has won several awards including the West African Corporate Achiever for Africans.

Addressing journalists, Fidelis Egugbo, Secretary, Maris Trust Council, organiser of the lecture, Fidelis Egugbo, described Tilije as a man of many parts, adding that he emerged as a guest lecturer after rigorous screening.

Egugbo thanked members of the public for their interest in proffering solutions to the challenges of society using the annual lecture as a platform.

“This lecture has also, proven that Deltans and Nigerians, in general, are interested in making the country a better place as they do not only come out to listen to the lectures, but participate actively during the question and answer cum suggestion segments.

“This lecture is holding at the twilight of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa nay that of President Muhammadu Buhari and at the dawn of a new administration in Delta State which will have Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor,” he stated.

Egugbo thanked Governor Okowa for making the state conducive for the annual lecture to take place and also, noted that the governor has a strong belief in enthroning an egalitarian society and has opened the doors for Deltans to excel in their chosen fields.