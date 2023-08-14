From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has finally ordered the unsealing of the 17 local government areas of Plateau state.

According to a directive given to the

Plateau Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alaware by the IGP, only the council workers are to gain entry into their offices, while those of the chairmen and the councillors remain sealed.

Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, told our correspondent in a telephone chat, that the chairmen and councillors were parties to the suit they filed against the state government for sacking them from the office.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has gotten directive from the Inspector General of Police to unseal the 17 local government secretariats for workers to go in while the council chairmen offices and the councillors who were joined in the suit in the court to remain sealed.”

Former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had sealed the local government offices following the imbroglio that arose from the sacking of the 17 elected chairmen by the Governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang.

The sacked chairmen had resisted attempts to replace them by transition committee chairmen.

The police said the secretariats were sealed to avoid a break down of law and order. The sacked chairmen are currently battling in court to regain their seats, insisting that their tenure had not expired before they’re sacked.