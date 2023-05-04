From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Anti-Corruption and Public Accounts said it has received many petitions alleging various offenses by different elected and appointed functionaries of the State.

In a bid to discharge its duty speedily within the next 14 days in this regard, the Commitee said it will be holding a joint interactive session with the leadership of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), other anti-graft agencies as well as the relevant security agencies.

A statement by the new chairman of the Committee, Hon Obinna Ichita which disclosed this, assured all who have sent in petitions that the committee was committed to a quick consideration of their petitions in relations to the Auditor General’s Report and the financial statement of the accounts of Abia State Government.

The Head of Service of Abia State and all accounting officers of the concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government, the statement further stated, will be given further information regarding their various dates and times of appearance before the Committee.

Hon Ichita said the committee was expected to submit the report of its findings in the Plenary session of the Abia State House of Assembly, soon.