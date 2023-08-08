By Monica Iheakam

Global players union, FIFPRO has released a statement on behalf of the Super Falcons confirming it will assist the players in recovering their outstanding wages from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Falcons were the cynosure of all eyes with their impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

They held sway from a difficult group involving co-hosts Australia, Olympic champion Canada and debutants the Republic of Ireland to reach the knockout stages.

The nine-time African Champions superb world cup journey came to a heartbreaking end on Monday morning as they succumbed to a 4-2 loss on penalty the European Champions England for 120 minutes.

Following their tournament exit, attention now returns to the ongoing dispute with the NFF surrounding pay, some of which dates back to 2021.

“Following the Nigeria women’s national team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021,” the statement from FIFPRO reads.

“During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions. However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.”

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards.

“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.

FIFPro will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honored and the outstanding payments are settled,”FIFPro wrote.