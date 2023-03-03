The tour of the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy will stop in Abuja on March 26 as FIFA prepares to display the trophy across 32 nations ahead of the competition’s opener later this year, reports BSNSports.com.ng.

Nigeria will be the 9th country on its tour of the 32 countries that will participate in the women’s Mundial in Australia and New Zealand in July.

According to FIFA, the campaign’s goal is to inspire people by “Going Beyond” to celebrate the growth of the women’s game and encourage young women to take up football. This year’s World Cup trophy tour will be conducted throughout the 32 participating countries.

While FIFA continues its voyage to pass the trophy around the world before the tournament’s opening ceremony in five months, it most recently visited the Philippines on March 1st.

The trophy was also displayed in Abuja, Nigeria, before the 2019 competition, however, that year’s celebration was much smaller.