From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As part of their corporate social responsibility to support the persons of concern, Fidelity Bank Plc has gifted food item to Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), in Benue state.

The bank said the food distribution programme tagged “Fidelity Food Bank” was to support efforts being made by the state government, NGOs, Corporate bodies and spirited individuals to cushion the hardships faced by the IDPs.

Flagging off the distribution at Ichwa IDP camp the Benue State Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Terwase Swande said the food items was aimed at reducing the pains of displacement orchestrated by the farmers/herder crisis.

Swande pledged to sustain the partnership with Benue State Government through SEMA, to ensure that the persons of concerns are do not suffer untold hardship.

Receiving the items, the Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (BSEMA), Mr. James Iorpuu, appreciated the the bank for donations saying the Persons of Concern are in serious need of the items distributed to them.

He assured that the items would be distributed in a transparent and called on the bank to continue to partner with the Bank, especially in the resettlement plan of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

Iorpuu reassured the IDP’s of the state Government’s commitment to return them back to their communities and promised to commence another food distribution in few days.

Chairman of the Ichwa IDP camp, Mr. Tar Abraham, expressed happiness and appreciation of the bank for coming to their aid and commended the SEMA boss for his leadership strides, urging him to ensure their return home in no distant time.