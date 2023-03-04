By Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket Women champions Nigeria dropped spot to16th place from her previous 15 but retained number one spot in Africa with 378.3 points in the FIBA World Ranking Women released on Friday.

Mali also dropped one spot to be 27th in the world ranking and in second place on the African continent with 254.5 points. Senegal is 31st in the world and 3rd in Africa with 223.3 points while Egypt moved three spots up to rank 39th and 4th in Africa with 156.1 points and Mozambique moved four spots up to rank 43rd and 5th in Africa.

Egypt and Mozambique attained impressive climbs off the back of a successful campaign in the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2023 Qualifiers.

Egypt beat Uganda in the AfroBasket Qualifiers in Kampala and that contributed to them moving up three spots to 39th with 156.1 points. Mozambique rode past rivals Angola to take the only ticket on offer and subsequently find themselves up four places to 43rd with 148.6 points.

With no changes to the top 13 ranking places, the other significant movers were also competitors in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers during November 2022 and February 2023.

With 302.5 points, Great Britain step back into the top 20 after moving above Montenegro, who will also appear at the main event in June. The same can be said of both Slovakia and Czech Republic. They now have 285.4 points in 22nd place, compared to 278.7 points for Czech Republic in 23rd.

Other big winners included Hungary, up three places to 24th after increasing their points tally to 275.9, while there were significant climbs for Austria and North Macedonia. They achieved surprise wins in their respective qualifying campaigns, with Austria advancing a massive 21 places to 84th with 76.3 points and North Macedonia enjoying a rise of 13 places to 67th on 94.4 points.

Since the previous update of the FIBA World Ranking Women, presented by Nike, only European and African teams have participated in official FIBA events. There were no competitions in Americas, Asia or Oceania.