By Joe Apu

Despite Nigeria’s missed qualification for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup slated for this summer, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Ahmadu Kida has commended D’Tigers for fighting to the end.

In a message to the team after Nigeria lost her last game to host Angola, Kida said he remains proud of the team for their performance.

He told Daily SunSports that the team shocked many with their resilience and commitment. “When this team was named, many felt that we were just going to make up the numbers but as it turned out, the team showed class wining against Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea but lost narrowly to Angola.

“As a board, we’re proud of the team and our coaches. We can only look forward to ensuring that this team remains together for the AfroCan that will be hosted by Angola. We’re not resting on our oars but will plan to ensure the team is ready.”

While insisting that there is nothing like foreign based players or home based, Kida stated that D’Tigers remain one and players at home as well as their counterparts abroad play for the same team.

“That we went to Angola for the last window of the World Cup Qualifiers with players from the domestic league does not anything away from them. The players gave their best as a team just as our players based abroad.

There is no differentiating them because they are all players and deserve equal respect,” he stated.