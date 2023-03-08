Following the completion of the 2023 World Cup qualifying windows, FIBA has announced the latest ranking of the countries, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

Despite winning the top two games of the final windows in Africa, the Nigerian side lost its position to Cape Verde.

According to the latest ranking, D’Tigers placed as the top-playing basketball country in the continent and 19th in the World with 461.4 points.

Tunisia is placed second in the continent with 448.6 points and Senegal is in third position and Angola is in fourth position.