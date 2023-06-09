By Joe Apuh

Board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), has been re-elected as the President of the Federation of International Basketball Association, FIBA, Africa Zone 3 for a third tenure.

At the FIBA Africa Congress conducted at the Hotel Polana Serena in Maputo, Mozambique Thursday, Ahmedu was returned and will thus remain as a member of the FIBA Africa Central Board.

He was last elected in 2019 with his new tenure running for the next four years.

Speaking after the Congress, he expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the success, while thanking everyone that supported him.

On his part, FIBA Executive Council member, Mr. Abdellatif Hatim from Morocco who supervised the process, congratulated the president, saying that Ahmedu’s re-election is as a result of immense hard work and dedication towards the development of the game in the zone.

Meanwhile, the eight countries that participated in the Zone 3 elections are Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Liberia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Benin Republic.

The proprietor of Dodan Warriors Basketball Programme is also a member of FIBA World Legal Commission.