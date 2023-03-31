From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo has given an order of interim injunction restraining Alhaji Abubakar Bawa from functioning as the state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Justice Bala Usman issued the order in response to the to application by the erstwhile acting Chairman of the party Mr Inuwa Bakari, challenging the recent appointment of Bawa as the state chairman of the party.

A Certified True Copy of the injunction obtained by our Correspondent read in part that “upon this MOTION EX-PARTE dated the 30th day of March, 2023 and filed on the same date coming up before this Honourable Court praying for the following reliefs:

“AN ORDER of INTERIM INJUNCTION restraining the 2nd Defendant Abubakar Bawa from acting, carrying out functions and parading himself as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Taraba State chapter pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“AN ORDER restraining the 1st Defendant from taking any step (s) that may negatively affect the membership right of the Plaintiff as the acting chairman of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“AN ORDER restraining the 1 Defendant by itself or any of its organs at any level from expelling, suspending, reprimanding, censuring, fining, debartment from any party office and removal of the Plaintiff from office pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“AND for such further or other Order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”.

The Injunction further read that “upon reading the affidavit in support of the Motion paper, sworn to by one Alhaji Bakari Inuwa, Male, Adult, Nigerian Citizen, of Old Pantisawa Road, Nyamusala, Jalingo, Taraba State, filed in the Registry of this Court on the 30th day of March, 2023, and after hearing Chief C. C. Damba Mbanaso, Esq. of Counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant moved in terms of the Motion paper, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“That an order of INTERIM INJUNCTION is hereby granted restraining the 2nd Defendant Abubakar Bawa from acting, carrying out functions and parading himself as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Taraba State chapter pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“That an Order is made restraining the 1st Defendant from taking any step (s) that may negatively affect the membership right of the Plaintiff as the acting chairman of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“That an Order is made restraining the 1 Defendant by itself or any of its organs at any level from expelling, suspending, reprimanding, censuring, fining, debartment from any party office and removal of the Plaintiff from office pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

Justice Usman said that the matter is adjourned 9th of May, 2023 for hearing.

Our Correspondent recall that the state governor Darius Ishaku recently appointment his Senior Adviser on political Affairs Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as the state Chairman of the party in a move some people described as trying to control the party machinery even after leaving office on May 29th.