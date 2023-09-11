By Merit Ibe

The Federal Government has pledged to support Nigerian legitimate business operators in India, to enable them resolve challenges relating to doing business in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, gave the assurance in New Delhi, India, during an interactive session with the Nigerian community, in response to a request for the Federal Government to intervene in resolving issues faced by Nigerian nationals who are trying to set up and run businesses in India.

Giving the reassurance, Uzoka-Anite noted that the ongoing collaboration by the two countries will go a long way to support them.

The session was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the governors of Kwara and Ogun States, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Finance; Budget and Economic Planning; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, and other senior government officials.

“We need you to come together, and galvanise yourselves as a community. We have trade desks in Embassies and Missions around the world. Once you’re able to fully articulate your demands, we can table them before Mr. President and also include them in our future negotiations with the Indian Government,” Dr. Anite-Uzoka said.

Answering another question about what the Federal Government is doing to tackle outbound medical tourism to India, the Honourable Minister told the audience of her meetings with Indian healthcare institutions that are seriously looking at setting up hospitals and other medical facilities in Nigeria.

“I extracted a number of commitments from healthcare organisations in India, who will be setting up in Nigeria,” Dr. Uzoka-Anite said.

Among the Indian healthcare investors looking to invest or expand in Nigeria are an Indian Medical University that will be partnering with a Nigerian University to deliver medical education in Nigeria, and another firm that has expressed readiness to establish a school for nursing and paramedical personnel, as well as a chain of general hospitals in the country.