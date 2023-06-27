From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In celebration of the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day, Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that Federal Government would facilitate swift accessibility of single-digit loans for small businesses in the country.

According to him, this is in recognition of the negative impact that fuel subsidy removal can have on MSMEs, adding that the government would take measures to address the situation.

Below is the text of the Vice President’s message:

“On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognizes the vital role that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

“We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all, while we also recognize the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal, however the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.”