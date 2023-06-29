Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will address the challenges of infrastructure deficit, youth unemployment and restiveness in Borno and Nigeria in general.

Shettima spoke shortly paying Sallah homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri, yesterday.

A statement from the VP’s office said: “In a nutshell, we went with governor to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno; he raised some very poignant challenges facing the society; especially with regards to infrastructure deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Tinubu and that the challenges would be vigorously addressed especially the issue of especially the issues of the Dikwa-Gambolu-Ngala road.

“It will certainly be addressed; that of youth unemployment and youth restiveness will also be addressed.

“By and large, I am here to reassure of the maximum support of President Tinubu on all challenges confronting us as a society and as a people,’’ he said.

Senator Tahir Monguno, (APC-Borno North) said the vice president’s visit to his home state was a home coming as indicated in the massive reception he got.

“Home coming in the sense that the vice president was the governor of Borno for eight years and he represented a senatorial district for four years. So, his coming is home coming and a celebration of his various attainments in life as clearly manifested by the outpouring of support.

“The massive support from all corners as we entered Maiduguiri and the testimony of the Shehu of Borno to the fact that he is one of us.’’

Monguno said the Shehu of Borno raised concerns on some challenges bedeviling the state like roads, agriculture and security .

He said the vice president assured that the Federal Government would find solutions to the problems highlighted by the traditional ruler,’’ he said.

Earlier, Shettima, had observed Eid prayers at the National Eid ground, Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness while praying for the unity and progress of the country.

According to a statement issued by Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, he also urged Nigerians to imbibe virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness.

The VP was in the company of Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, among other faithful.

Shettima said: “This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons serve as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption. In embracing these teachings, we find the moral inspiration to be the best versions of ourselves.”