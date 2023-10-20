From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, approved a wage award of N35,000 per month for all Federal Government workers with effect from September 1, 2023 pending when a new minimum wage would be signed into law.

While the treasury-funded Federal Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be funded from the treasury, the non-treasury funded agencies are to implement same from their internally-generated revenue or statutory allocations.

In a statement, Chairman of National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Ekpo Nta said that the wage award is sequel to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached between the Federal Government, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday October 2, 2023 as a result of the dispute arising from the withdrawal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Recall that on Monday October 2, 2023, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro signed a three-page document with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris to the effect that the Federal Government would approve a wage award of N35,000 for all Federal Government workers pending when the new minimum wage would be implemented.

The agreement caused the suspension of a 30-day nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.