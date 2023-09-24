From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has described the vandalization of assets in the control centre of TCN, Kebbi State as an economic crime.

He advised workers in the power sector to always be civil in their actions irrespective of agitation and avoid tampering with national assets that have a backlash effect on the lives of Nigerians.

Adelabu stated this in Osogbo, at the weekend during his visit to the Regional Station of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He disclosed that an investigation had been launched into the recent outbreak of fire at Birnin Kebbi Station of the TCN, vowing that whoever was found culpable of complicity would be made to serve as a deterrent to others.

His words: “I’m not against industrial actions, it is part of labour relations but when we are doing it, we must be conscious of what is our collective asset. Vandalizing assets in the control centre is an economic crime that must be treated as such. We need to talk to ourselves.

“It was regrettable that during the two-day warning strike, I learned that the control centre was attacked. It is not the best for us as a country. These are things that baffle our international partners.

“We should see ourselves as defendants of our national assets. Once anything happens here, it touches every Nigerian and every household. If we touch the national grid, the entire nation goes into a blackout and it is unfair to everybody.

“During industrial actions, let us be civil and protect what belongs to the entire country. Whatever our feelings, whatever sympathy we have for anybody, it should not push us to destroy national assets.

“The fire break in Kebbi, people are saying it’s sabotage, I’m not going to conclude that it is sabotage but it looks like it. How can three transformers catch fire simultaneously?

“We have set up a high-level investigation panel to see what led to that fire outbreak and I can assure you that if any of our staff is found wanting, such staff will face the wrath of the law.”

He commended the staff of the TCN, Osogbo, for their efforts and promised to ensure improved technology and better welfare to motivate them.